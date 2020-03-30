Good evening and a happy Monday! What a windy day out there today! We tracked gusts of 35-45 MPH, even peaking at 50 MPH in some spots! Moving through tonight, winds will start to die down as a cold front passes across the state. Radar shows a band of showers stretching from central Oregon to far eastern Washington with a isolated thunderstorms.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place tonight through Tuesday for the mountains. Snow accumulations will be around 5-8'' in the Cascades. 4-10'' in the Blue Mountains. 2-6'' inches in the Ochoco-John Day highlands. Truck drivers - be prepared for winter-like travel across the passes and check those pass reports.
As we head into Tuesday, we could see a raindrop or two in the morning/afternoon as a few isolated showers move through the region. Unsettled weather will continue throguh the first half of the week with more winds and isolated showers. We should see a calmer second half of the week after Wednesday.
Highs this week sticking around in the mid-upper 50s, lows in the 30s.