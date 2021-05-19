Partly cloudy skies tonight and breezy winds 5 to 10 mph with low temps in the mid 40’s for Tri-Cities and Yakima. Mostly cloudy and cooler tomorrow with a 40 to 50% chance of afternoon showers and possible stray thunder storms, winds pick up in the afternoon 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph at times high temps in the low 60’s. Mountain temperatures in the Cascades will drop to freezing levels bringing snow to the upper elevations. Friday will be cloudy with stray scattered showers for the Basin & Yakima Valley.
Rain Showers Headed Our Way and Snow In The Mountains
