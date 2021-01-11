Wet weather for the next 24-36 hours for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Patchy fog in the Valley & Basin and gusty winds kick up Tuesday 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Warm temperatures for the next few days with Day time highs above 50 degrees and lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Temperatures will begin to cool down again Wednesday night with lows in the 20’s and daytime highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.
Special Weather Statement From the National Weather Service:
HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE RISES ON RIVERS AND STREAMS THROUGH THE MIDWEEK... Very heavy rain is expected across the Pacific Northwest tonight through Wednesday.
Highest rainfall amounts will be over the Washington Cascades with three to four inches likely tonight through Wednesday. Over the Oregon Cascades and the eastern mountains, amounts should range from 1 to 3 inches through Wednesday.
Snow levels will be rising to around 7000 feet by Tuesday morning and remain at these high levels through the Tuesday night. On Wednesday, snow levels will decrease to 3000 to 4000 foot along the Washington Cascades, with 4000 to 6000 feet in Oregon.
The combination of rain and snowmelt will increase flows on the rivers, creeks and streams starting tonight, with significant rises seen starting through Tuesday night.
At this time, no widespread flooding is expected on the large rivers, but minor flood impacts maybe seen on smaller streams and creeks. The water levels are expected to peak late Wednesday and decrease through the rest of the week. If you live along a creek, stream or river, be aware of the changing conditions and continue to monitor weather and stream flow forecasts.