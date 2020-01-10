Light snow or a rain/snow mix early this morning before changing over to all rain by mid-late morning. Any accumulation would be less than ½”. Scattered rain showers this afternoon and a little breezy too. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-upper 30s, mid 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s.
A series of strong Pacific storms will bring snow, rain, gusty winds and Arctic air into the region today through next week. The first frontal system is already pushing into the coast and producing snow in the Cascades. We will likely see a little snow or rain snow mix this morning from Yakima, lower Columbia Basin and into the foothills before changing over to rain showers. This system will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest through Saturday afternoon with heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, accumulating snow from Ellensburg into Pullman and north with mainly rain showers for the rest of us. Snow levels between 1,500-2,000 ft. so that means Rattlesnake Ridge, Horse Heaven Hills and higher ridge tops will likely see accumulating snow. Breezy southerly winds Saturday and Sunday should help our temperatures warm into the mid-upper 40s with a few lingering showers, possible mixed with a few flakes at night and early morning. Another system arrives Sunday afternoon/evening with rain changing to light snow overnight through Monday morning with a chance for some light accumulation.
Mountain snow during this period (Today-Monday Morning) will be heavy with gusty winds (40-50 mph) and travel will be difficult or impossible at times through the passes. For this reason the Winter Storm Warning has been extended through Monday morning.
Winter Storm Watches – Today-Monday Morning… (See map for accumulations.)
- Cascades WA/OR
- East Slopes
- Blues WA/OR
Arctic air slams into the Pacific Northwest Monday and Tuesday. Highs fall into the 20s-near 30 on Monday and plummet into the mid-upper teens Tuesday and Wednesday with low in the single digits-low teens! Winds will be breezy/windy during this time, producing wind chills below zero!!! Yuck! Temperatures “warm” into the mid 20s by Thursday. The active pattern continues next week as well with a chance for accumulating snow Tuesday-Thursday.