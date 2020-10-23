Happy Friday! Another cold morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Increasing clouds by midday with scattered showers developing after 1-2 PM. We could see a little rain/snow mix early Saturday morning before ending by 7 AM. Little to no accumulation is expected for most lowland areas. Cooler this afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
The first Winter Storm of the season is already producing snow in the Cascades from Snoqualmie Pass and north to the U.S./Canadian border. The forecast still remains a bit challenging with a warm front in western WA and snow levels in the Cascades around 2,000 ft. The snow levels will jump to 4-6,000 ft this afternoon behind the warm front. This will likely result in the mountain snow changing to a rain/snow mix for the lower passes, like Snoqualmie and reducing the potential snowfall there. Rain showers should develop this afternoon east of the Cascades with the exception of the Inland Northwest (Spokane) through the Palouse were snow will likely continue. Snow levels drop to below 1,000 ft Friday night/early Saturday morning with the cold front.
The BIG QUESTION... How much moisture will be available in the lowlands when the cold air arrives? Right now, I think there will be enough for some light accumulation in the Kittitas Valley and maybe the Foothills near Pendleton. While the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and Walla Walla may see a little rain/snow mix with no accumulation before the moisture shuts off Saturday morning. Note: Some of the higher ridges and hilltops above 1,000 ft, in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin, could see an inch or less.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and East Slopes... Friday - Saturday Morning
- 2-6" Below 4,000 ft and I-90/South (Snoqualmie Pass)
- 6-12" Above 4,000 ft and North of I-90
- East Slopes: 1-5"
- Blues: 3-8" (locally 10")
- Check Pass Reports
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory.. Friday 1 PM-Saturday 5 AM
- Inland Northwest (Spokane-CDA): 2-6"
- Palouse: 2-6"
- Check Road Reports
Snow Forecast... Friday-Saturday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
- Yakima, Valley, Columbia Basin, Walla Walla: 0 to Trace (Higher hilltops above 1,000 ft - 1" or less)
- Pendleton: Less than 1"
Modified Arctic air and breezy winds arrive for the weekend with daytime highs in the low-mid 40s and record cold lows in the teens-near 20. Yikes! High pressure will provide us with sunshine and a very slow warming trend next week with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the upper teen-mid 20s. We will also need to watch out for patchy late night/early morning fog by the middle of next week as we enter our "gray" season.