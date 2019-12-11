Cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Rain chances increase from west to east after 3-4 pm. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s-near 40.
A weather system moved through the region overnight producing some light rain for most areas in the Columbia Basin. While the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys did see some snow (generally an inch or less) before changing back to some cold rain. That system has now move to our east and this should give us a little break.
A much stronger front will spread rain from the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys to the foothills between 4-7 pm and produce gusty (20-25 mph) winds through Friday morning. During this time we will see heavy snow at times develop in the Cascades and Blues. Lowland rain and mountain snow will continue Thursday-Friday morning as the upper level low tracks across the region.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Until Friday 10 AM
-Snoqualmie Pass (3,000-3,500): 3-6"
- White/Stevens Pass (3,500-4,500): 1-2 ft
- Above 4,500 ft: 2-4 ft
- Winter Driving Conditions - Check Pass Reports
Blues - WA/OR... through Friday
- 4 to 12 "
Another weak upper level disturbance looks to move through the region late Friday night/Saturday morning with a slight chance for some mountain snow showers , but everyone else should remain dry. Highs in the 40s on Friday with lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Areas of late night and early morning fog returns this weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Models are trying to bring in another system late Tuesday with some breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower, highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.