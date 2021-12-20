A slight chance of snow and freezing rain for tonight before 10 pm in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin then fog develops changing to freezing fog after 10 pm into Tuesday morning low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20s. Tomorrow patchy fog and freezing fog until 10 am then mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. A slight chance of snow for Yakima Tuesday night and a chance of rain/freezing rain for the Columbia Basin and low temps in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday a slight chance of snow in the Yakima Valley between 7 and 10 am changing to rain after 10 am Tri-Cities should be dry until Wednesday evening with rain possible for both the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities Daytime highs in the low to mid 40’s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Rain & Snow Tapering Off...Que The Freezing Fog
