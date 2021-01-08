Patchy fog between 8 pm and 2 am turning to freezing fog after 2 am for both Tri-Cities and Yakima otherwise mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Saturday looks like we will be socked in with fog in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin otherwise mostly cloudy and temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Sunday cloudy for both Yakima & Tri-Cities Highs in the 40’s. Next system moves in Monday night with a slight chance of rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. 

More Snow in the mountains Friday as follows: 

Friday's Snowfall Forecast 

  • Cascade Passes: 2-6" 

  • East Slopes: 1-3" 

  • Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less 

