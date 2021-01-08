Patchy fog between 8 pm and 2 am turning to freezing fog after 2 am for both Tri-Cities and Yakima otherwise mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Saturday looks like we will be socked in with fog in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin otherwise mostly cloudy and temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Sunday cloudy for both Yakima & Tri-Cities Highs in the 40’s. Next system moves in Monday night with a slight chance of rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities.
More Snow in the mountains Friday as follows:
Friday's Snowfall Forecast
Cascade Passes: 2-6"
East Slopes: 1-3"
Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less