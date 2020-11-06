Great night for a hot bowl of soup and a fire in the fireplace! Rain showers taper off tonight lows in the 30’s. Tomorrow begins with sunshine and daytime highs in the low to mid 50’s for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Clouds move in Late Sat. Afternoon and low temps dropping into the 30’s a slight chance of rain or rain/snow mix late Saturday night into Sunday morning for Tri-Cities and Yakima Sunday morning begins with a weak system moving through with a chance of am rain and winds kicking up to 15-20 mph and gusts topping out 30mph for Tri-Cities.