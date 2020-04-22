Good evening everyone! April showers bring May flowers, and we saw many of those showers today! That rain was much needed after a dry start to the month. Rain tapers off tonight as it moves east, temperatures drop to the 40s-low 50.
We'll see a few stray showers to start Thursday, but mainly for the higher elevations. As a ridge of high pressure builds, we're back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Dry weather continues as we move into Friday.
Looking ahead, our next weather maker arriving Saturday with more chances of rain throughout the Columbia Basin. Gusty winds by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Sunday looks dry and breezy!