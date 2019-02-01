Good Morning,
Cloudy with patchy freezing fog (locally dense in the foothills) this morning. Cold rain developing midday-afternoon from west to east. Morning temperatures near 30, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s-near 40.
A frontal systems pushing through the Pacific Northwest today will spread rain across the viewing area. There is a possibility we could see some light snow or freezing rain mixing in until 2 pm along the I-90 corridor. The rain ends tonight and most of Saturday looks dry and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 40s. A disturbance riding the front will push it north with another round of cold rain (possible mixed with snow) Saturday night-Sunday morning.
Do you know where your snow shovel is hiding in the garage? You may need it early next week! A weather system arrives Sunday night-Monday with colder air and a chance for snow or rain/snow mix changing to light snow. Snow showers continue through Tuesday morning before tapering off. Models continue to struggle a bit with timing, placement and snowfall amounts with this system. We are still several days out and the track of this storm system could change, thus impacting the snow totals. Here's a look at my Current snow forecast…
Kittitas Valley
- 1 to 3" (locally 4")
Yakima Valley
- 1 to 2" (locally 3")
Tri-Cities (Columbia Basin)
- 1/2 to 1"
Walla Walla/Pendleton (Foothills)
- 1 to 2"
Mountains (Blues/Cascades) and East Slopes
- 5 to 10"
Much colder next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in 20s and lows in the teens… BRRRRRR!!!! Models are hinting at another chance for snow Thursday night-Friday.
Have a great weekend!