Good Morning,
Cold and gray again today with temperatures hold fairly steady in the low-mid 30s.
A little warmer and wet tomorrow as a front spreads rain across the region. It may start as freezing rain along the east slopes and Kittitas Valley early Friday morning, but should quickly change over to rain. Southerly winds ahead of the front will cause the snow levels to climb to 5-6,000 ft. Mountain passes will mainly be wet.
Series of disturbances will keep showers in the forecast through the weekend with highs in 40s. Cold air begins to spill south from Canada into WA/OR Sunday night-Monday as our next Pacific system moves on shore. Models continue to show the possibility of light snow accumulation as we start off the work week. This system is still four days out and a lot could change between now and then.
With that said, Here's my CURRENT thinking on snow accumulation Sunday night-Monday...
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
- 1 to 2"
Tri-Cities (Columbia Basin)
- 1/2 to 1"
Walla Walla/Pendleton (Foothills)
- 1 to 2"
Mountains (Blues/Cascades)
- 4 to 8"
… Stay Tuned!
Highs next week will drop into the 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens-20s.
Monty