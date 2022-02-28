Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and increasing wind today with gusts 30-45 mph (locally 50 mph in the foothills). Morning temperatures in the 40s, upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
The Pacific Northwest will continue to be impacted by a weak to moderate atmospheric river (AR), producing heavy rain in the Cascades of 2-6". The warm southwesterly flow will push the snow levels to 7-8,000 ft by this afternoon resulting in snowmelt, high avalanche danger and flooding issues for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades. Winds will also increase later this as the surface front pushes onshore with the strongest winds in the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues.
Avalanche Warning - Cascades.... Until 6 PM
- Dangerous Avalanche Conditions for all Passes
- Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass - Currently Closed
Flood Watch - Kittitas, Yakima and Klickitat Counties... Until Thursday Morning
- Rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the Cascades
- Minor-Moderate Flooding Possible
- Need to watch the Naches River at Naches and near Cliffdell
- Need to watch the Yakima River near Parker
- Do not drive through standing water
Wind Advisory - Columbia Basin and Foothills... Until 7 PM
- Winds: SW 15-30
- Gusts 35-45 mph (locally 50 mph - Foothills)
- Down tree limbs
- Spotty power outages
A little break in the weather Tuesday, but our rain chances increase Tuesday evening through Wednesday with the next weather system. Highs tomorrow in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 40s. Mainly wet Wednesday as the front moves across the regions with the rain ending Thursday morning. Cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Mainly dry Thursday afternoon and Friday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. High pressure will bring a return of sunshine for our weekend with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.