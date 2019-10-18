Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds midday-early afternoon. A few showers developing in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 4-5 PM, then spreading east into the Columbia Basin and foothills between 5-6 PM. Breezy to windy today with gusts 20-35 mph. Rain and wind will increase overnight. Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, mid 50-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
A strong front will increase our rain overnight and lower snow levels in the mountains. Moderate to heavy snow in possible in the Cascades and Blues through Sunday morning. Travel could be difficult in the higher mountain passes.
CASCADES…..
Winter Storm Warning - Noon Today-6 pm Saturday
- South WA/North OR Cascades
- 10 to 24"
- Above 4,500-5,000 ft
- White, Chinook and Cayuse Passes
Winter Weather Advisory - Noon Today-6 pm Saturday
- Central and North Cascades
- 4-8"
- Above 4,000 ft
- Stevens Pass
BLUES…..
Winter Storm Warning - Midnight-4 AM Sunday
- WA/OR Blues
- 6-12"
- Above 5,000 ft
- Tollgate, Ski Bluewood
Winter Weather Advisory - Midnight-4 AM Sunday
- Wallowa County
- 3-6"
- Above 4,500 ft
The steady rain will come to an end around 9 AM as the front pushes east of the area. However, we will the pressure gradient tightening up behind the front with strong gusts to 45 mph. We will need to keep an eye on the winds tomorrow as some areas may need a wind advisory if they become any stronger. Unstable air aloft will keep a few scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm across the region tomorrow afternoon. Cooler Saturday with highs near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Cooler and maybe a stray shower Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Slight chance for a stray shower Monday and mainly dry Tuesday with highs warming into the low-mid 60s. Partly to mostly sunny next Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure returns, highs near 60s and lows in the 30s.