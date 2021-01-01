Happy New Year! We're in a calm before several storms that are set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers will begin tonight leading into Saturday morning. Heavy mountain snow, rain for the lower elevations, and windy conditions for the weekend ahead.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued tonight through 10 AM Sunday. Heavy mountain snow will bring an additional 8 to 14'' of snow in the Cascades and the Blue Mountains. Winds will start to pick up as well and could make travel difficult to impossible. If you head to the mountains this weekend, check the conditions before you go!
The next system arrives Saturday with scattered showers and gusty winds (30-40 mph). Warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.
A few lingering showers Early Sunday morning then becoming partly sunny with decreasing afternoon winds. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows near 40.
A strong front arrives Monday with a good chance for rain and breezy weather, Highs in the mid 40s-near 50. Unsettled and mild through the middle of next week with a chance for showers every other day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s.