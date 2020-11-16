Happy Monday! We're off to a wet start this morning as rain showers move through the area. Most of these showers will be light and move out this evening. Highs today in the low-mid 40s.
A warm front will move up from the south spreading rain over the region this morning for a wet day. The front will lift northward out of eastern Washington this evening.
If your heading up to the mountains make sure to check pass reports! Snow levels expected to be around 4-5,000 feet elevation and will drop later tonight.
Winds increase as we head into Tuesday. Strong winds with speeds around 20-30 MPH and gusts peaking at 40-45 MPH. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and blown down tree limbs. Power outages may also be a result.
A wind advisory has been issued Tuesday from 4 AM- 4 PM for Wallowa county and could be extended into much of the region.
We could see another round of rain showers Wednesday. Partly cloudy Thursday before more sunshine Friday.
Temperatures this week slightly warmer in the low-mid 50s.