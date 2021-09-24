Mostly clear skies tonight with a few clouds and a little warmer with lows in the upper ‘40s to low ‘50s. Smoke is rearing its ugly head again in the Yakima Valley causing poor air quality. Tomorrow will be beautiful and the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper ‘80s. Rain showers roll into the Cascades Sunday evening and eventually into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight into Monday morning. The rain makes its way to the Columbia Basin and foothills Monday night and may continue through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop drastically from the ‘80s on Sat/Sun to the ‘60s on Tuesday.
Really Nice Weekend Ahead...Rain On The Way By Monday
