Holiday Heritage Recipes: Cristian Garza's Champurrado (Mexican Hot Chocolate)

Ingredients: 

  • 4 cups of milk 
  • 1 can of caramel sweet and condensed milk 
  • 2 tablets of Mexican chocolate 
  • 1 cinnamon stick 
  • 1 ½ cup of warm water 
  • ½ cup of flour 
  • 1 tsp of vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Add milk, sweet and condensed milk and cinnamon stick into a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Stir until caramel sweet and condensed milk is dissolved, then add 2 tablets of Mexican chocolate, stir frequently so nothing sticks to the bottom.
  3. In a separate small bowl, mix your warm water and flour together, stir until smooth.
  4. Once your flour and water mixture is smooth, add it to the chocolate on the stove.
  5. Add your 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract to the saucepan.
  6. Once everything is mixed in the saucepan, reduce the heat on the stove to a simmer and stir frequently.
  7. Continue to cook and whisk frequently for about 25-30 minutes.
  8. Serve and enjoy!