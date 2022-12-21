Holiday Heritage Recipes: Grace Lim's Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders

Ingredients
- Ham
- 12 Count Hawaiian Rolls
- Stuffing
- Swiss Cheese
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350°.
- Cover baking dish with foil and grease with oil.
- Slice your rolls in half and lay the bottom half on baking dish.
- Cut ham into squares the size of a roll and layer on top of the bottom rolls.
- Add one layer of swiss cheese.
- Spread the stuffing on top of the swiss cheese (warmed up stuffing is easier to spread).
- Add another layer of swiss cheese.
- Place the top rolls on top.
- Cover the entire thing in foil.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese has fully melted.
