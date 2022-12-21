Holiday Heritage Recipes: Grace Lim's Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders

Ingredients

  • Ham
  • 12 Count Hawaiian Rolls
  • Stuffing
  • Swiss Cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°.
  2. Cover baking dish with foil and grease with oil.
  3. Slice your rolls in half and lay the bottom half on baking dish.
  4. Cut ham into squares the size of a roll and layer on top of the bottom rolls.
  5. Add one layer of swiss cheese.
  6. Spread the stuffing on top of the swiss cheese (warmed up stuffing is easier to spread).
  7. Add another layer of swiss cheese.
  8. Place the top rolls on top.
  9. Cover the entire thing in foil.
  10. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese has fully melted.

