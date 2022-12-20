Holiday Heritage Recipes: Jessica Jalal's Kulfi

Ingredients: 

  • Heavy whipping cream 
  • Evaporated milk 
  • Condensed milk 
  • Cardamom 
  • Almonds

Instructions: 

  1. Put 1 cup of heavy whipping cream in mixing bowl.
  2. Add 1/2 cup Evaporated milk. 
  3. Add 1/2 cup of condensed milk. 
  4. Add 8 almonds. 
  5. Add 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder.
  6. Add 1 slice of white bread, piece it as though you’re about to feed some ducks or birds. 
  7. Sink the bread in the mixture with a spoon (like whack-a-mole).
  8. Put entire concoction in the blender bottle! Secure it.
  9. Blend on pulse setting for a few seconds about 4 times (this is so the almonds can get crushed).
  10. Now blend on blend for 10 seconds.
  11. Now put mixture in containers, whichever you have. Should be runny.
  12. Freeze overnight or for 7-8 hours! 
  13. After it's frozen, eat up buttercup!