Holiday Heritage Recipes: Kevin Rounce's Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup condensed tomato soup (undiluted)
- ½ cup prepared mustard
- ¼ cup vinegar
- ¼ cup water
Directions:
- Melt butter in top of a double boiler.
- Beat eggs and gradually beat in sugar.
- Then add soup, mustard, vinegar and water.
- Add mix to butter in double boiler and cook until slightly thickened.
Makes about 2 cups and keeps well when refrigerated.
