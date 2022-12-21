Holiday Heritage Recipes: Kevin Rounce's Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup condensed tomato soup (undiluted)
  • ½ cup prepared mustard
  • ¼ cup vinegar
  • ¼ cup water

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in top of a double boiler.
  2. Beat eggs and gradually beat in sugar.
  3. Then add soup, mustard, vinegar and water.
  4. Add mix to butter in double boiler and cook until slightly thickened. 

Makes about 2 cups and keeps well when refrigerated.

