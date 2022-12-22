Holiday Heritage Recipes: Laynie Erickson's Sausage Balls

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups baking mix (Bisquick)
  • 1 pound Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 pound Jimmy Deans Pork Sausage

Instructions:

  1. Preheat Oven 375 degrees.

  2. Combine all ingredients in bowl (with hands).

  3. Spray baking sheet.

  4. Roll mix into even balls.

  5. Put in Oven for 20 minutes!

