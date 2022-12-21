Holiday Heritage Recipes: Monty Webb's Wagon Wheel Cookies

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup of vegetable oil
  • 8 squares semi-sweet chocolate
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 8 eggs
  • 4 tsp vanilla
  • 4 cups flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 cups chopped walnuts (small)
  • Powdered sugar to roll cookie dough in

Instructions: 

  1. Mix oil, melted chocolate and sugar.
  2. Blend eggs 1 at a time and add vanilla.
  3. Add dry ingredients and mix.
  4. Chill for 2 hours in refrigerator.
  5. Shape in tablespoon size balls and roll in powdered sugar.
  6. Bake 10-12 minutes at 350. 
  7. Cool on wire rack.

