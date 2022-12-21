Holiday Heritage Recipes: Monty Webb's Wagon Wheel Cookies

Ingredients:
- 1 cup of vegetable oil
- 8 squares semi-sweet chocolate
- 4 cups sugar
- 8 eggs
- 4 tsp vanilla
- 4 cups flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cups chopped walnuts (small)
- Powdered sugar to roll cookie dough in
Instructions:
- Mix oil, melted chocolate and sugar.
- Blend eggs 1 at a time and add vanilla.
- Add dry ingredients and mix.
- Chill for 2 hours in refrigerator.
- Shape in tablespoon size balls and roll in powdered sugar.
- Bake 10-12 minutes at 350.
- Cool on wire rack.
Check out the Cowles Company recipe exchange!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.