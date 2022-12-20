Holiday Heritage Recipes: Sigmund Seroka's One-Pan Cake

INGREDIENTS

  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • ½ cup cocoa
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 2/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups cold coffee or water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

  1. Stir together flour, 1½ cups sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt in an ungreased 12x8-inch foil baking pan.
  2. Make 3 wells in the mixture; pour oil in one, vinegar in one and vanilla in one.
  3. Pour in coffee and stir all with a fork until well mixed. Spread into an even layer.
  4. Combine 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle half over batter.
  5. Bake in a 350° oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon sugar over hot cake.
  6. Cool 15 or 20 minutes before cutting. Seal tightly in plastic wrap before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.