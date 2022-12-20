Holiday Heritage Recipes: Sigmund Seroka's One-Pan Cake

INGREDIENTS
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups sugar
- ½ cup cocoa
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2/3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- 2 cups cold coffee or water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
- Stir together flour, 1½ cups sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt in an ungreased 12x8-inch foil baking pan.
- Make 3 wells in the mixture; pour oil in one, vinegar in one and vanilla in one.
- Pour in coffee and stir all with a fork until well mixed. Spread into an even layer.
- Combine 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle half over batter.
- Bake in a 350° oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon sugar over hot cake.
- Cool 15 or 20 minutes before cutting. Seal tightly in plastic wrap before serving.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
