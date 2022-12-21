Holiday Heritage Recipes: Stacy Lee's Christmas Lasagna

Ingredients: 

  • 1 Pound Hamburger 
  • 1 Pound Mild Italian Sausage 
  • 16 oz. lasagna noodles 
  • 16 oz. frozen chopped spinach (thawed, drained and squeezed dry) 
  • 2 Jars of Your Favorite Spaghetti Sauce 
  • 1 Container ricotta cheese (32 ounces) 
  • 2 Eggs 
  • 3 Garlic Cloves (minced) 
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese   
  • 1 cup shredded Italian Cheese Blend (Sargento) 
  • 2 tsp Italian Seasoning (or to taste) 
  • Fresh Italian Flat Leaf Parsley (for garnish) 

Directions: 

  1. Brown hamburger and sausage together, drain fat and return to pan. Sauté garlic for 30 seconds then add both jars of sauce to the meat. Add Italian seasoning. 
  2. Boil lasagna noodles as directed on the box.
  3. In a large mixing bowl add all of the ricotta cheese, eggs, and spinach and half of the parmesan cheese. Mix together. 
  4. Drain noodles. 
  5. In your favorite casserole pan add a ladle or two of the meat sauce mix to the bottom of the pan, add 3 or 4 noodles on top of the sauce, and spread 1/3 of the ricotta cheese mixture on top of the noodles. Repeat this process 2 more times ending with sauce on top of the final layer of noodles, then add the Italian cheese blend on top.
  6. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes.
  7. Enjoy with garlic bread and a salad. 

Check out the Cowles Company recipe exchange! 