Holiday Heritage Recipes: Stacy Lee's Christmas Lasagna

Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Hamburger
- 1 Pound Mild Italian Sausage
- 16 oz. lasagna noodles
- 16 oz. frozen chopped spinach (thawed, drained and squeezed dry)
- 2 Jars of Your Favorite Spaghetti Sauce
- 1 Container ricotta cheese (32 ounces)
- 2 Eggs
- 3 Garlic Cloves (minced)
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded Italian Cheese Blend (Sargento)
- 2 tsp Italian Seasoning (or to taste)
- Fresh Italian Flat Leaf Parsley (for garnish)
Directions:
- Brown hamburger and sausage together, drain fat and return to pan. Sauté garlic for 30 seconds then add both jars of sauce to the meat. Add Italian seasoning.
- Boil lasagna noodles as directed on the box.
- In a large mixing bowl add all of the ricotta cheese, eggs, and spinach and half of the parmesan cheese. Mix together.
- Drain noodles.
- In your favorite casserole pan add a ladle or two of the meat sauce mix to the bottom of the pan, add 3 or 4 noodles on top of the sauce, and spread 1/3 of the ricotta cheese mixture on top of the noodles. Repeat this process 2 more times ending with sauce on top of the final layer of noodles, then add the Italian cheese blend on top.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Enjoy with garlic bread and a salad.
