Holiday Heritage Recipes: Tracci Dial's Mississippi Pot Roast

Ingredients:

  • 2-4 lb chuck roast
  • ranch dressing mix
  • au jus mix
  • butter
  • jarred pepperoncini peppers

Instructions:

  1. Place the chuck roast in the bottom of your crock pot.
  2. Sprinkle the ranch and au jus mixes over the top of the roast.
  3. Add the butter and some pepperoncini peppers.
  4. Place the lid on top and cook over low heat for 8 hours or high for 4 hours
  5. Shred it, then serve over potatoes, noodles or eat it plain!