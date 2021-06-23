No relief from the heat! Partly sunny this morning becoming mostly sunny, hot and breezy (SW 10-20) this afternoon. The breezy winds will increase our fire danger slightly in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the 70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
High pressure remains over the western U.S. with an upper-level low off the coast of California. This low could send another disturbance into Oregon today, triggering a few scattered thunderstorms in the Blues. We are also seeing a strong pressure gradient along the East Slopes of the Cascades today resulting in gusty wind. The wind and lightning threat will keep critical fire conditions along the East Slopes/Kittitas Valley and Oregon Blues through tonight.
Red Flag Warning... Kittitas Valley and NW Yakima County - Until 9 PM
- Critical Fire Conditions
- Gusty Winds 25-35 mph
- Low Humidity
- Dry Vegetation
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Red Flag Warning... Oregon Blues - Until 11 PM
- Critical Fire Conditions
- Lightning
- Thunderstorm Outflow Gusts 30-45mph
The massive ridge will intensify Friday and dominate our weather through at least the middle of next week. Strong subsidence and adiabatic warming under the ridge will send temperatures souring into record breaking heat. Dangerous heat with highs ranging from 101-115 Friday through at least the end of next week!
Excessive Heat Watch... WA/OR - Friday-Tuesday
- Dangerous Heat
- 101 to 115
- Hydrate
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Increase Heat Illnesses Risk
- Remember Pets
To put this Heat Wave into perspective... we will likely break June Records, Consecutive 100-Degree Days and possibly break/tie a few All-Time Record Highs! Check out the our current records below...
June Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 111/2015
- Yakima: 108/2015
- Walla Walla: 113/2015
- Pendleton 109/2015
All Time Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
- Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
- Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
- Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961
- State All Time Record High... Ice Harbor Dam: 118 - 8/5/1961
Consecutive 100 Degree Days Record (with forecast... days starting Friday)
- Tri-Cities: 9 days 6/26-7/4/2015 (forecast: 11 days)
- Yakima: 9 days 6/25-7/4/2015 (forecast: 10 days)
- Pendleton: 11 days 8/9-8/20/1967 (forecast: 11 days)
- Walla Walla: 8 days 7/26-8/3/2009 (forecast: 11 days)