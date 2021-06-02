Yuck...! Heat Advisory today and tomorrow with record breaking temperatures in the triple digits. Sunny and hot with highs 20-25 degrees above average! Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-105.
Heat Advisory until 8 PM Thursday
- Dangerous Heat - 97 to 105
- Stay Hydrated
- Limit time outdoors
- Take frequent breaks
- Check on elderly neighbors and family
- Remember pets
- DON'T LEAVE KIDS OR PETS IN CARS
The ridge of high pressure and thermal trough will keep us extremely hot through tomorrow. Models are showing a little instability that could spark a few stray high based t-storms late evening-tomorrow morning in central Oregon into the Blues. If any storms develop, they would have very little to no rain. However, lightning and gusty winds are possible... increasing the risk for lightning strike fires.
As the ridge shifts east Friday cooler marine air will begin to spill over the Cascades and through the Columbia River Gorge. This will set the stage for a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures by Sunday and Monday. A tight pressure gradient will also develop during this time resulting in gusty winds (25-35 mph) and an increase in our Fire Danger. Temperatures cool into the mid 80s-low 90s on Friday, mid 70s-near 80 on Saturday and low-mid 70s Sunday/Monday.
Unfortunately, our dry weather will continue next week with highs climbing to the mid-upper 80s by next Wednesday.