Today broke record not only for the hottest day of the year (so far) but also smashed a 6-year record high for the day in the Tri-Cities. The high for today topping at 111º in the Tri-Cities, beating the 2014 record of 107º. VERY HOT.
We do have a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Any storm that does develop could produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. The storms will likely be dry and any lightning could spark a wildfire.
The ridge of high pressure holding strong through Friday before it shifts off east. Highs Friday will be in the triple digits again but will be slightly cooler than today. Remember with these hot temperatures stay hydrated! Check on pets, and elderly neighbors. As always be careful!
- Highs: 100 to 110
- Lows: Upper 60s-mid 70s
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
- Remember Pets
- Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
Winds will start to kick up tomorrow increasing fire chances. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the east slopes of the Cascades through the Dalles. Be fire-wise!
Lots of sunshine as we go into the weekend! Highs will remain slightly above normal in the upper 90s to 100.
Cooler and breezy as we begin next week! Highs fall into the mid-80s-low 90s before warming again mid-week.