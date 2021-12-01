We start December with record-breaking daytime highs 72 degrees at the Pasco airport breaks the record of 66 degrees in 1941. Yakima Airport had a daytime high of 70 degrees breaking the record of 67 degrees in 1972! Tonight brings cloudy skies and breezy winds decreasing after 9 pm and no rain in sight overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Cooler temperatures on the way tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s with breezy winds 7 to 10 mph and lows in the low to mid 30’s. Friday will be even cooler with near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy winds and a slight chance of showers on Saturday. The next active weather system arrives Monday brings rain to the Valleys and Basin and a good chance of snow in the upper elevations and a wintery mix for Snoqualmie Pass.
Record Breaking Warm Temperatures On December 1st!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.