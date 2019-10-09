Early morning clouds and a few stray showers from the Tri-Cities east towards the foothills. Becoming mostly sunny for everyone by mid-morning. Morning temperatures in the 30s-near 40, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Clear and record low temperatures tonight in the upper teens and mid 20s!
An upper level disturbance is currently exiting the region with a few lingering rain showers (possibly mixed with a snow near the foothills) in southeast WA /northeast OR and snow in the Blues...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am
- Additional: 1-2"
- Storm Totals: 3-7"
- Slick Morning Roads.
High pressure and sunshine returns this afternoon through Friday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60. A weak system will arrive this weekend with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Partly sunny and dry early next week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-upper 30s.