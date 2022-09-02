Hazy and hot today with areas of smoke. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-low 100s. Heat Advisory from 2-8PM
A southwesterly flow is currently pushing a large smoke plume from the Cedar Creek Fire, in Oregon, north into the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. This will result in moderate air quality today and may reduce our daytime highs in the smokiest areas. Winds become westerly overnight and this should help clear the smoke out of the region.
Our brutal summer heat looks to be coming to an end this weekend. An upper level trough and surface cold front will begin to move onshore tonight bringing with it cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Look for the winds to increase to 20-25 mph later this evening through tomorrow. This, along with low humidity, instability and dry vegetation will increase the fire danger across the region. This front could also produce a stray shower tomorrow along and east of Hwy 395.
Red Flag Warning - Until Saturday 5 AM
- Cascades, Palouse, Central WA, Inland Northwest (Spokane, ID Panhandle), OR Blues and Cascades, Central/Southern OR
- Gusts 20-25 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- Be Firewise
Heat relief for the Labor Day weekend with highs falling into the upper 80s-low 90s! The 80s-low 90s will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine. Models are now suggesting another front may bring us a few showers and cooler temperatures next Thursday with highs cooling into the upper 70s-mid 80s. That would be nice!
Summer 2022 Heat Facts... Yesterday the Tri-Cities set a daily record high at 102. That also set a record for the most 100+ degree days! It has been HOT all across the region this summer. Take a look!
|Tri- Cities - Summer 100+ Degree Day Record
|Rank
|Year
|Number
|1
|2022
|27
|2 (tied)
|2021, 1898
|26
|3 (tied)
|1939, 1908
|25
|4 (tied)
|1911, 1906
|24
|5 (numerous)
|2015
|23
|Yakima - Summer 100+ Degree Day Record
|Rank
|Year
|Number
|1
|2015
|24
|2
|2021
|19
|3
|1971
|17
|4
|2017
|14
|5
|2014
|13
|6
|2022
|11
|Walla Walla - Summer 100+ Degree Day Record
|Rank
|Year
|Number
|1
|2015, 1985, 1971, 1967
|17
|2
|1990, 1981
|16
|3
|1992
|14
|...
|23
|2022
|9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.