Mostly sunny and hot today.  Morning temperatures in the upper 50s-60s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-100.  If we hit 100 today in the Tri-Cities that will make 27 days at or above 100 degrees, this summer.  That will break the old record of 26 days in 1898!
 
They're back...  Triple digits.  A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest and this will send temperatures into the upper 90s-low 100s through Friday.  The latest satellite does show a weak disturbance moving into Oregon this morning.  It may trigger a stray shower/t-storm in the southern Blues between 4-6 pm.  Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the Cascades.  Winds will also increase across the region during the afternoon-evening with gusts 20-30 mph. The fire danger will be elevated as the hot and dry conditions continue through Friday.
 
Heat Advisory - Until 11 PM Wednesday
  • Stay hydrated
  • Take breaks and cool down
  • Remember pets
  • Will likely extend Advisory through Friday
Possible Record Heat and other "Fun" Heat Facts
  • Most 100s in a Summer...  Tri-Cities forecast high today: 100 - If that happens today will be 27 Days at or above 100 this summer, breaking the old record of 26 in 1898
  • Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Wednesday: 103 - Record 103 in 1967
  • Record High...  Yakima forecast Wednesday: 100 - Record 97 in 1998
  • Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Thursday: 102 - Record 101 in 1998
  • Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Friday: 102 - Record 100 in 1998
  • Thursday (September 1) forecasted highs in the upper 90s-low 100s.  The last time we saw a September 100 in the Tri-Cities it was 24 years ago (9/2/1998).  It was even longer for Yakima 34 years (9/3/1988)
Models are showing a little cooling trend this weekend as a dry cool front pushes the ridge east.  Highs dropping into the low-mid 90s, but this is STILL 10 degrees above average.  Breezy winds will continue on Saturday and the 90s will hang around through early next week.
 