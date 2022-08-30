Mostly sunny and hot today. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s-60s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-100. If we hit 100 today in the Tri-Cities that will make 27 days at or above 100 degrees, this summer. That will break the old record of 26 days in 1898!
They're back... Triple digits. A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest and this will send temperatures into the upper 90s-low 100s through Friday. The latest satellite does show a weak disturbance moving into Oregon this morning. It may trigger a stray shower/t-storm in the southern Blues between 4-6 pm. Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the Cascades. Winds will also increase across the region during the afternoon-evening with gusts 20-30 mph. The fire danger will be elevated as the hot and dry conditions continue through Friday.
Heat Advisory - Until 11 PM Wednesday
- Stay hydrated
- Take breaks and cool down
- Remember pets
- Will likely extend Advisory through Friday
Possible Record Heat and other "Fun" Heat Facts
- Most 100s in a Summer... Tri-Cities forecast high today: 100 - If that happens today will be 27 Days at or above 100 this summer, breaking the old record of 26 in 1898
- Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Wednesday: 103 - Record 103 in 1967
- Record High... Yakima forecast Wednesday: 100 - Record 97 in 1998
- Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Thursday: 102 - Record 101 in 1998
- Record High... Tri-Cities forecast Friday: 102 - Record 100 in 1998
- Thursday (September 1) forecasted highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. The last time we saw a September 100 in the Tri-Cities it was 24 years ago (9/2/1998). It was even longer for Yakima 34 years (9/3/1988)
Models are showing a little cooling trend this weekend as a dry cool front pushes the ridge east. Highs dropping into the low-mid 90s, but this is STILL 10 degrees above average. Breezy winds will continue on Saturday and the 90s will hang around through early next week.
