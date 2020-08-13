A little haze/smoke this morning as a light westerly wind is blowing some smoke from the Fir Mountain Fire (Hood River) down the Gorge. Otherwise, Sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Ridging returns today with the start of another warming trend. Highs in the mid 80s-near 90 for Thursday and Friday. This warming trend will intensify Saturday through next Wednesday as high pressure develops over the four corners region, pushing a thermal trough north into the Pacific Northwest. Yesterday the models were too quick to get rid of the hot airmass. This morning the models have a much better handle on the heat and are now showing record breaking temperatures are possible Sunday-Wednesday. We will also need to monitor our Fire Danger during this period.
Models continue to hint at some mid-level moisture and instability that could trigger a few showers/t-storms in the Blues late Sunday evening-early Monday morning. I would not be surprised to see a renegade shower/t-storm drift north into the foothills.
Temperatures should cool into the 90s next Thursday as the ridge axis shifts to our east. Breezy winds will likely accompany the cooler air as it spills over the Cascades.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Sunny and Warmer... 87/51
Friday... Sunny... 91/55
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 100/62
Sunday... Record Heat... 107/69 (Record: 106/1942)
Monday... Sunny and Very Hot... 108/70 (Record: 110/1977)
Tuesday... Record Heat... 106/69 (Record: 106/1897)
Wednesday... Record Heat... 106/68 (106/1897)
Yakima
Thursday... Sunny and Warmer... 85/51
Friday... Sunny... 90/58
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 98/63
Sunday... Record Heat... 104/70 (Record: 101/2008)
Monday... Record Heat... 106/70 (Record: 103/2008)
Tuesday... Sunny and Very Hot... 102/68 (Record: 103/1997)
Wednesday... Record Heat... 102/67 (Record: 99/1967)