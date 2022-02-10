Breezy winds and mostly clear skies tonight and cool overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cooler air moves in with a northeasterly flow which will bring our temperatures down tomorrow and into the weekend. Tomorrow will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s and lows near 30 degrees. Patchy morning fog possible. Monday a front moves in bringing breezy winds and a chance of showers and maybe a few snowflakes in the Kittitas Valley temps in the 40s and low 50s. Back to more sunshine Tuesday.
Remember our extremely hot June last year? The State Climate Extremes Committee has verified a new all-time Washington maximum temperature record of 120°F in Hanford, WA on June 29, 2021. By the way, we possibly have a new record high temperatures today in the Tri-Cities and Hermiston & Pendleton!