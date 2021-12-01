Feeling like Spring on this first day of December!  Partly sunny, breezy (gusts 20-30 mph) and very warm with record highs this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
 
High pressure will strengthen today allowing temperatures to climb to 20-25 degrees above average!  Breezy and cooler Thursday with highs falling into the 50s and 40s by Friday.  Models are suggesting a weak disturbance moving through the ridge on Saturday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower.  Sunday looks dry and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-upper 30s.  
 
The next weather system will arrive with gusty winds and a good chance for rain next Monday.  Snow levels should be dropping this weekend and early next week with snow returning to the higher passes and a wintry mix at Snoqualmie Pass.

Tags