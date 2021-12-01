Feeling like Spring on this first day of December! Partly sunny, breezy (gusts 20-30 mph) and very warm with record highs this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
High pressure will strengthen today allowing temperatures to climb to 20-25 degrees above average! Breezy and cooler Thursday with highs falling into the 50s and 40s by Friday. Models are suggesting a weak disturbance moving through the ridge on Saturday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Sunday looks dry and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-upper 30s.
The next weather system will arrive with gusty winds and a good chance for rain next Monday. Snow levels should be dropping this weekend and early next week with snow returning to the higher passes and a wintry mix at Snoqualmie Pass.