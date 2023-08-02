TRI-CITEIS, Wash. - The behavioral health advisory committee works with the county on the recovery center that is in progress right now in Benton County and they want people to know that progress is being made.
BJ Olson, current chair of the Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, says he has worked in the mental health field, been a part of jail services, and worked with homeless people facing mental health issues.
“As a community, we've talked about it for a long time, and I think some people have probably grown weary of that. Maybe even said, yeah, I'll believe it when I see it,” Olson said.
After 22 years of talking on two different committees about the need for crisis services in the Tri-Cities, Olson says he's excited about the progress.
Over the years he says he's seen an increased need as he's worked for different mental health services in the tri-cities with a focus on finding people a place they can go.
“So, if someone is in a mental health crisis oftentimes, they end up in one of three inappropriate locations,” Olson said.
He said places like the Emergency Room, jail, or just being moved from place to place can't help people in crisis and often keeps them there.
“When people are perpetually in crisis, they sort of become trapped in that, they are unable to sort of get out of that situation,” he said.
Olson says the county is in talks with a company, Comprehensive Health, to provide mental health services once the recently purchased buildings are renovated and ready for crisis stabilization care.
The committee is looking at services the recovery center might be able to provide for longer-term in-patient and out-patient care.
