Red E 2 Help Launches Effort to Support Local Restaurants

RICHLAND, WA-
Speedy Movers in Richland wanted to create a charity arm of their company to help people during tough times. They launched "Red E 2 Help" just in time for the season of giving.
Red E 2 help is a new organization that seeks to lend a hand where is a need in the community and their first initiative is called "Rally for Restaurants."
Matt Deter is the Owner of Speedy Movers and says that starting Red E 2 Help is timely because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"People really need help right now and we thought this was a great way---we were just ready to launch this Red E 2 Help program so we thought this would be the perfect campaign to launch the program," said Deter.
He says the idea is to help those hard-hit restaurants and use donations to purchase full-price menu items from locally-owned restaurants.
They truly are ready to help, wasting no time since their launch on Friday to help out restaurants in our area. On Tuesday, they are giving out 100 meals from Proof Gastropub--50 meals from their Pasco location and 50 from their Kennewick location.
"It's a win-win for everybody. It keeps the restaurants in business hopefully, it promotes restaurants because we are going to let people know when we're doing that and when they can go pick up food. And then maybe they can get some new customers that have never tried that restaurant before" said Deter.
So far Deter says people in the Tri-Cities are excited about it.
"We've already got a lot of people expressing interest. I'd like to thank so many of the individual donors that have given money but even companies that have pitched in--HAPO just donated a thousand dollars to that. We are just so thankful for the people that are just excited about the idea and wanting to partner with us" said Deter.
And at the core of their business, as Deter says---is a heart to help everybody.
"It's not really so much about the spotlight for us. But really about the spotlight for the restaurants and the people that are being helped" said Deter.
For more information and to donate, visit their Facebook page.