Red E 2 Help Launches Effort to Support Local Restaurants

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds will be with a cold frontal passage this evening and tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&