Mostly sunny and windy today with gusts of 25-40 mph. The strongest winds today will occur between 3 to 8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Red Flag Warning… 2 to 9 PM
- Gusts 25-40 mph
- High Fire Danger
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Low pressure to our north (southern British Columbia) and high pressure to the south is producing a tight pressure gradient across the region today, resulting in gusty winds. When combined with low humidity and dry fuel sources our fire danger increases (See above Warning). Cooler and breezy Friday, highs in the low 80s.
High pressure and a warming trend arrives Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Hot weather returns Sunday with highs in the low-mid 90s and mid 90s-100 early next week. A front arrives next Wednesday with cooler air and breezy winds. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s-60s.