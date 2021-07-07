Partly cloudy with a very slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm early this morning. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently providing us with enough instability to produce scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms this morning until 10 AM. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of rain associated with these storms and lightning strikes could spark new fire starts. Winds will also be increasing by midday and when combined with our extreme drought we will see our fire danger pushed to the critical level. Any new fire starts, manmade or lightning sparked, will have the potential to spread rapidly.
Red Flag Warning - Eastern WA/OR and Northern ID... Until 8 PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- W 10-20 mph
- Gusts 25-35 mph
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
- Firewise
A "little" cooler today and tomorrow with high in the mid-upper 90s. As the ridge strengthens Friday another thermal trough will build into the region sending temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Saturday. A little breezy this weekend with winds 10-15 mph, this will keep our fire danger elevated through next Monday. Temperatures "cool" slightly on Sunday with highs falling into the upper 90s-near 100, however, that is still 8-10 degrees above average. Our dry and hot weather will likely continue all summer long.