Partly to mostly sunny today with increasing afternoon winds. Expect gusts 20-25 mph for most areas with stronger gusts of 35-45 mph in the Kittitas Valley. The gusty winds and dry conditions will lead to an increase in the fire danger. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 90s.
Red Flag Warning... 2 to 8 PM
- Wind: NW 20-30 Gusts 40 MPH
- Rapid Spread of Fires
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Sunshine, dry weather and lighter winds Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s. Temperatures warm again on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100. Winds begin to increase Friday evening at 10-20 mph as the pressure gradient tightens with an approaching weather system. The dry cool front moves inland Saturday and pushes east of the Cascades overnight. Resulting in gusty winds 30-40 mph with the strongest gusts in the Kittitas Valley. Winds will remain gusty through Monday as cooler air spills over the Cascades. Fire danger will climb over the weekend and Red Flag Warnings or a Fire Weather Watch may be needed. Please be Firewise!
