As Easter creeps closer, events and activities are announced often for local Easter celebrations. Check back here for updated event lists by city.
RICHLAND
- Richland Parks and Recreation is hosting Ready, Set, Hop! in the Columbia Point Marina Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The event features a family walk-along on the Riverfront Trail. Families can finish the trail with colored powder spray, if they choose. An egg hunt will be held in the park. There will be snacks and water stationed along the trail, plus visits from Mr. Bunny.
KENNEWICK
- The Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting its 11th annual Easter Festival on Saturday, April 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. Egg hunts are held for multiple age groups are are designed inclusively for special needs children. Kids search for empty eggs, then turn them in for a bag full of treats and toys. The event will also feature vendors, food, a raffle table and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $3-$5.
- 0-4 year old Egg Hunts are at 12:30 and 2 p.m.
- 5-9 year old Egg Hunts are at 12:45 and 2:15 p.m.
- 10-14 year old Egg Hunts are at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
- The adult Egg Hunt will start at 3 p.m.
