UNION GAP, Wash. -
The 25th Anniversary Old Steel Car Returns to the Central WA Ag Museum on April 24.
The car show is free for spectators and will be in the Fullbright Park.
There will be up to 300 cars ranging from the early 1900s to modern times.
The Central WA Ag Museum has a schedule for the car show that will include a demo of the antique apple packing line, the blacksmith forge, a vintage sawmill and have tram rides through the museum.
Food vendors will be on site for the event. Visitors can participate in a drawing for theme baskets and 50/50 raffle drawings.
There will also be sponsors for the event there hosting surprise give-aways.
There are twenty five trophies for owners of registered cars that will be decided by the spectators.
Unfortunately, registration for a vehicle is closed but day of registration is open until capacity is reached.
All years, models and types of vehicles are welcome. Day of registration will cost $30.
For more information, go to visituniongap.com.
