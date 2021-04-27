WASHINGTON STATE- A new bill that would phase in mandatory overtime pay for agriculture workers in Washington state, is waiting on action from Governor Inslee.
Senate bill 5172, if signed by Inslee, would phase in the new rules starting next year.
The bill requires agriculture employers to pay their employees one and a half times their wage if they work over the allotted hours for one week.
If signed the the first phase of the new law would start January first 2021.
That means employees would be entitled to overtime if they work over 55 hours in one week.
Next phase is 2023 which makes overtime required after 48 hours.
Finally in 2024 it would be required after just 40 hours.
If violated, workers may file a civil action lawsuit under the Minimum Wage and Minimum Wage Payments Act.
If it is signed, employees would be unable to waive their overtime rights.
Some in the agriculture business say although it has good intentions this bill could do more damage to the industries workers than good.
They say it might not be sustainable financially, forcing them to phase out human workers altogether and instead turn to machines, to save money.