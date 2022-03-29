AG Ferguson announces an initiative to stop robocalls in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Attorney General Bob Ferguson is creating a complaint form for Washingtonians to report robocalls.
AG Ferguson announced the initiative today to help combat robocalls.
The Attorney General's Office has launched a website listing descriptions of robocalls and telemarketing scams with strategies for combating the calls.
Today's initiative is part of the Attorney General's work to stop illegal robocalls.
The Attorney General's Office shared signs of scam robocalls:
- Caller asks for personal information. A personal caller should never ask for your password, social security number, or bank account number.
- An offer that seems to good to be true. If the caller offers something for free or low value, it is likely a scam.
- Request payment other than credit card. Scammers usually ask for money with a gift card, online money transfer, or other payment method that is hard to track.
- Threats, scare tactics. Some robocallers will threaten to cut off someone's utilities or file legal action against them. The government or legitimate business will send a letter for legal issues or problems with accounts.
The Attorney General's Office offers some advice to deal with robocalls:
- Do not trust your caller ID. Scammers can fake the name on the caller ID so it looks like the call is coming from an unknown number or a legitimate business.
- Don't answer the call. If you don't recognize the number, don't answer the call.
- Hang up.If you answer a call and it seems like a robocall, hang up immediately.
- Do not pay for or accept any offers. Scammers will try to pressure you into situations without doing any research or consulting family and friends to identify a scam. Don't make decisions under pressure.
- Resist the urge to call back or confront the caller. If you call a robocaller, you're more likely to end up on the list as someone who answers the phone and get more calls.
- Block. You can call your cellphone provider to see what options are available to block telemarketers and robocalls.
- Report. Report any scams or robocalls to the Attorney General's Office.
You can add your number to the National Do Not Call list to reduce the number of telemarketing calls and robocalls.
A few robocalls are allowed about political candidates, flight changes, school closures or charities asking for donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.