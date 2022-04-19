Ben Franklin Transit makes masks optional on all vehicles and properties

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Ben Franklin Transit employees and passengers can choose whether to wear a mask while riding or not.
BFT made this decision after a federal judge in Florida ruled the 14-month-old mandate is unlawful.
The court's decision means the TSA will no longer enforce the mask requirement on public transportation or in transportation hubs.
The Centers for Disease Control still recommends passengers and employees wear a mask when on public transportation or in transportation hubs.
BFT will continue to offer free masks to those who prefer to wear one while on the bus.
The decision is effective today.
