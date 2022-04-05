Benton County Mental Health Court announces its 100th graduate

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Benton County Mental Health Court (MCH) announces its 100th graduate.
MHC says its most recent graduate marks the milestone of 100 lives changed by the court.
The 100th graduate stated in the press release from MHC, her bipolar disorder controlled her life, she was living on the streets and abusing drugs.
She says MHC has helped her find and keep a job as well as stay off the streets and stay sober.
The Benton County Mental Health Court started in 2016 and six years later has helped one hundred people.
The BCMHC is funded by the Benton County Public Safety Sales Tax and works with several community partners that contributes to the programs ongoing success.
