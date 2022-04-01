BREAKING: One person arrested after stealing a car and shooting at a person

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
One man is arrested after stealing a car and shooting at another person in north Franklin County.
Washington State Patrol says the car was stolen in Othello around 7 a.m. Friday.
WSP The person who had their car stolen followed the driver and was shot at with one bullet hitting the car.
Troopers say Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies followed the car as it came into Franklin County and arrested the driver near Eltopia.
Troopers say there are no gunshot victims.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
