Canada Border Services Agency reminds U.S. boaters of international travel rules

CANADA - With summer approaching, boating season will soon be underway. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) would like to remind all boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when travelling in Canadian waters.
Unless exempt, all travelers entering Canada by water must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay.
U.S. Citizens:
- Travel to Canada is prohibited for foreign nationals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated.
- Fully vaccinated foreign nationals who land on Canadian soil, anchor, moor, or come alongside another boat, or disembark any people or goods in Canadian waters:
- must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry;
- must report to the CBSA;
- must be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and
- are subject to all of Canada’s COVID-19 border and health requirements.
- Foreign nationals who enter Canadian waters for leisure and touring, including pleasure fishing or sightseeing (known as loop movements), and those who transit Canadian waters from one place outside Canada to another place outside Canada, are not required to report to the CBSA as long as the boat does not land on Canadian soil, anchor, moor or come alongside another boat, and no persons or goods are discharged in Canadian waters.
Marine reporting options
In response to COVID-19, the CBSA has temporarily suspended its services at many small vessel reporting sites. Clients should consult the list of open designated marine reporting sites to ensure that services are available, either in person or via telephone reporting.
For boats carrying fewer than 30 passengers, there are two ways to report in order to enter Canada:
- Report directly in-person at one of the open designated marine reporting sites, staffed by the CBSA; or,
- Report to the CBSA’s Telephone Reporting Centre. Follow the instructions posted at a telephone reporting site and request clearance to enter Canada. Only the operator may leave the boat to place the call. Everyone else must remain onboard until the CBSA authorizes entry.
Failure to report
The CBSA and its law enforcement partners patrol Canada’s coasts and inland waterways and have the authority to stop any boat that has entered Canadian waters.
Failure to report to the CBSA, even if it is to refuel, may result in detention, seizure or forfeiture of your boat and/or monetary penalties. The minimum fine for failing to report to the CBSA upon entry to Canada is $1,000.
