ELLENSBURG, Wash. -
The Central Washington University Police introducing a softer approach to seem less intimidating to students.
CWUPD was featured in a national web article on the Inside Higher Ed website last Friday.
The article says CWUPD updated their uniforms and cars to appear less intimidating and earn the students trust.
CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch says the department has been making changes based on students' feedback since 2017.
“Sometimes people in our underrepresented student groups have this image of the police, because they may have had a bad interaction somewhere else, and that police uniform might be a barrier for them to feel that you’re approachable, that you can come up and be spoken to, that you can have a conversation,” Berthon-Koch said in the article. “So with that, we decided to listen to our community, but also to respect the officer’s ability to do their job.”
Berthon-Koch says the department is moving away from the traditional black-and-white cruisers and bringing in all white cruisers, like the Tesla patrol car they introduced in the winter.
Berthon-Koch says the changes have to be made by the officers' actions, not just their uniforms and paint jobs.
“Changing the uniform is not going to create instant community trust,” Berthon-Koch said. “That’s a step that I think a lot of people need to understand, especially in leadership positions. We, as chiefs, can talk about community policing, we can philosophically debate it, but until you walk the walk, you don’t make a change.”
